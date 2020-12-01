Saanich reduces Prospect Lake Road speed limit to 30 km/h

New speed limit in effect as of Dec. 1 from Goward Road to Estelline Road

As of Dec. 1, the speed limit on Prospect Lake Road from Goward Road to Estelline Road is reduced to 30 km/h – down from the former 50 km/h limit. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

Drivers heading down Prospect Lake Road need to slow to the new 30 km/h speed limit.

On Tuesday, Saanich officially implemented the speed reduction on Prospect Lake Road from Goward Road to Estelline Road. The drop from 50 km/h was part of an effort to improve safety in the area following Traffic Operations and Safety Review conducted by Saanich, ICBC and McElhanney Ltd. in March.

A report outlining the findings indicated several upgrades that should be implemented to improve the safety of all road-users – including reducing the speed limit, adding a centerline rumble strip south of Munn Road and converting the stretch road in front of Calvert Park into single-lane traffic with a yield-point to reduce drivers’ speeds.

Mayor Fred Haynes said district worked closely with community stakeholders to complete the review and address the concerns of those who live and commute in the area.

He added that reducing the speed limit will “improve the safety and comfort of everybody on the road.”

In July, Haynes told Black Press Media that extensive safety audits of this nature aren’t conducted in all neighborhoods but Prospect Lake Road was chosen due to the high number of collisions there.

ICBC crash data shows more than 100 collisions reported on Prospect Lake Road between 2015 and 2019 –including a Sept. 30 incident that resulted in the death of 51-year-old motorcyclist Jon Kocsis.

