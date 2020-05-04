Saanich council addresses concerns regarding public hearings being waived during the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich residents wary of waiving public hearings during the pandemic

Ministry of Municipal Affairs allows for public hearings electronically

Some Saanich residents are concerned about the possibility of public hearings being waived for some council matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting on May 4, Saanich council was to discuss two development permit applications – one at 3281 Cedar Hill Road and the other at 4595 Cordova Bay Road – and in the agenda, it was stated that council would have the option to support the applications and waive a public hearing.

On March 17, the District cancelled all public hearings along with committees, board, foundation and commission meetings until further notice due to the pandemic.

By the morning of May 4, Coun. Nathalie Chambers had heard from several residents who were “upset” about the notion of a public hearing being waived for applications which she said are controversial. Chambers is “strongly opposed” to waiving public hearings as that “civic engagement is the foundation of the District of Saanich.”

Cordova Bay resident Curt Ryane is specifically concerned about the application for a subdivision on Cordova Bay Road. He explained that the proposed development has been controversial for neighbours and from his perspective, waiving it through without a public hearing would be unfair.

“I’d like to say something” and bypassing a public hearing isn’t right, he said. “Anyone who believes in fairness and transparency would agree.”

On May 1, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing released a statement explaining that, under the Emergency Program Act, the province will allow local governments to hold public hearings electronically during the pandemic as “construction and development activities” will likely play a key role in the province’s recovery.

“Amending this order will allow local governments to continue their work on land-use decision-making and keep building their communities,” the Ministry statement read.

The Ministry went on to explain that civic engagement is “an essential part of land-use decision-making,” and that while some decisions may not require a full pubic hearing, councils are expected to provide opportunities for public input.

Chambers feels Saanich council needs a standardized framework before beginning to determine which applications can move forward without a public hearing.

Mayor Fred Haynes emphasized that public input is “fundamental” to local governance and that he understood the wording in the May 4 agenda was alarming to some.

He wanted to reassure residents that, this was council’s first reading for the applications and residents’ concerns are being heard and will be taken into consideration when deciding how to proceed with applications that may require public hearings.

Saanich council needs to have a full discussion on public hearings, Haynes said, noting that he planned to add it to the agenda for the May 4 council meeting. He emphasized that council and staff would need to address all options for electronic hearings and the possible downsides – including security risks and technological limitations.

The ministry has said local governments will be able to decide what electronic methods will work best for public hearings in their municipality – phone in and video conferencing participation were suggested. Councils will also need to provide residents with instructions for participating electronically and continue to accept written submissions as a form of public hearing participation.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

Seven-year-old girl falls off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

Search and rescue say she has minor head injury following 15-foot drop

Hikers, walkers urged to keep distance as Sooke parks reopen

Whiffin Spit and Marine Boardwalk most popular areas for park users

Sooke craft beer producers brew through COVID-19 storm

Dawn Gibson | Sooke News Mirror Beer appears to be “recession-proof,” Sooke… Continue reading

Wild Wise Sooke urges bear awareness

Educational group kicks up social media presence in response to social distancing.

PHOTOS: Bagpipers inspire Victoria seniors to dance on their balconies

Local pipers serenade residents at Amica Somerset House

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

False complaint about non-compliance of COVID-19 rules prompts warning from First Nation authority

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read