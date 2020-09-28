Saanich School District. (Google Maps)

Saanich School District set to review its boundaries

Goal is to correct imbalances in school populations

The Saanich School District is getting ready to review its catchment boundaries and needs public input.

School District 63 announced it is reviewing boundaries in a bid to address an imbalance between school capacities and catchment populations in the southern zone of the district, and to consider other catchment boundary issues that may exist in the district. SD63 completed a study identifying options to add capacity where possible, and to adjust the boundaries where necessary.

The community is invited to participate by attending a public consultation meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and complete an online survey, available on Oct. 7 at sd63.bc.ca/leadership-governance/school-catchment-boundary-review.

Register for the meeting before Oct. 2 by emailing boundary_review@saanichschools.ca with contact information. Participants will be advised of the location of the meeting, which may be virtual.

Saanich Peninsula

