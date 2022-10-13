Advance voting opportunities are now over and more than 6,500 Saanich residents voted in person at advanced voting locations prior to general election day. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Advance voting opportunities are now over and more than 6,500 Saanich residents voted in person at advanced voting locations prior to general election day. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich sees strong voter turnout during advanced voting options

7,069 residents have already cast their ballots

Three days of advance voting in Saanich drew out 6,528 residents to cast their ballots ahead of general election day.

The district has also received 541 returned mail ballots. Combined these totals represent close to eight per cent of total registered voters in the municipality. Civic Info BC estimates there are approximately 91,000 eligible voters in Saanich.

Advance voting days were held on Oct. 5, 11 and 12. In 2018, a similar advance voting schedule saw a total of 6,941 ballots cast prior to the general election day.

“After three full days of advance voting, I am pleased with the elector turnout,” Angila Bains, chief election officer, said in a release. “Saturday will be the last day for voters to cast their ballots and I encourage you all to head to the polls and exercise your democratic right to vote. Our goal is to increase the voter turnout in municipal elections, so I hope to see you all at the polls on Oct. 15.”

Voter turnout in Saanich’s last municipal election in 2018 was about 37 per cent.

On Saturday (Oct. 15), there will be 17 polling stations located across Saanich to ensure that voting is accessible and efficient. Information on voting locations is available at saanich.ca/elections.

ALSO READ: Saanich mayoral candidates face off in feisty debate

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichElection 2022Saanich

Previous story
UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage
Next story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Just Posted

This orca-themed Sooke listing is making a splash on social media. (Realtor.ca)
A whale of a good time: Orca-themed home hits the market in Sooke

Timothy Mackness was reported missing on Sept. 26. He was found dead on Oct. 6. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Missing Victoria man identified as deceased found near Lochside trail in Saanich

A fireball caught on camera Oct. 12 in Marysville, Wash. (Benjamin Souther video)
Fireball seen over B.C., Washington, Oregon sparks social media storm

CUPE Local 1978 members employed by the CRD have voted in favour of strike action. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD workers vote in favour of strike action