Saanich sees strong voter turnout during advanced voting options

Advance voting opportunities are now over and more than 6,500 Saanich residents voted in person at advanced voting locations prior to general election day. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Three days of advance voting in Saanich drew out 6,528 residents to cast their ballots ahead of general election day.

The district has also received 541 returned mail ballots. Combined these totals represent close to eight per cent of total registered voters in the municipality. Civic Info BC estimates there are approximately 91,000 eligible voters in Saanich.

Advance voting days were held on Oct. 5, 11 and 12. In 2018, a similar advance voting schedule saw a total of 6,941 ballots cast prior to the general election day.

“After three full days of advance voting, I am pleased with the elector turnout,” Angila Bains, chief election officer, said in a release. “Saturday will be the last day for voters to cast their ballots and I encourage you all to head to the polls and exercise your democratic right to vote. Our goal is to increase the voter turnout in municipal elections, so I hope to see you all at the polls on Oct. 15.”

Voter turnout in Saanich’s last municipal election in 2018 was about 37 per cent.

On Saturday (Oct. 15), there will be 17 polling stations located across Saanich to ensure that voting is accessible and efficient. Information on voting locations is available at saanich.ca/elections.

