Saanich sends proposed 85-unit seniors’ rental development to public hearing

Four-story building on Cedar Hill Road to provide affordable rentals to people over 55

A four-storey rental complex for seniors proposed for Cedar Hill Road will go to a public hearing in early 2021.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, Saanich council reviewed an application from Dawson Heights Housing Ltd. to redevelop the property at 3700 Cedar Hill Rd. and construct a purpose-built seniors’ housing development for those 55 and older. The property fronts on the west side of Cedar Hill Road and would include 78 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units.

Council voted unanimously to send the application to public hearing but also requested a supplemental report for clarity about the proposed rental structure based on the funding that Dawson Heights Housing Ltd. is able to secure from the provincial and federal governments.

The initial application outlines 30 per cent of units would be rented at a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation average market rate, half of the units would be rented for 30 per cent of the tenant’s income providing they meet the criteria for low-to-moderate income, and the remaining 20 per cent of units would be rented at the shelter rate per the B.C. government’s Income Assistance rates to those eligible for income assistance. Mayor Fred Haynes said the report is expected to come back to council before the matter goes to public hearing.

The proposed seniors’ housing development includes several development variance permit applications – for height, horizontal width and parking – a release from existing tree and age covenants, relief from development cost charges and financial assistance from the district’s Affordable Housing Fund.

The one-storey residential buildings currently on the property would be demolished – however, the applicant noted that the ratio of open space to buildings would be greater with the new footprint. According to the applicant, the existing tenants would be supported through the relocation process and would have the option of moving into nearby buildings owned by Dawson if space is available.

Both the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association and the Mount Tolmie Community Association have indicated support for the proposal.

