Saanich staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich staff subject to vaccine mandate

Proof of double dose to be presented to employers by Dec. 13

The District of Saanich announced Oct. 27 that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 13.

Saanich employees are required to present proof by this date while those unable to be inoculated for medical reasons are eligible for accommodation.

Elected officials are not subject to the vaccination mandate since it’s an employee policy. However, all members of Saanich council have confirmed they are fully vaccinated, a release said.

Saanich chief administrative officer Paul Thorkelsson said that the requirement will protect 1,800 employees and the community that staff interacts with.

“This requirement aligns with advice from the provincial health officer and similar policies recently implemented by other municipalities and large employers across the province.”

