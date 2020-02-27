Saanich Subway restaurant robbed at knifepoint

Police ask witnesses to come forward

A Subway restaurant in the 1600-block of McKenzie Avenue was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, a man in dark clothing with his face covered entered the sandwich shop located in Tuscany Village and approached the cashier with a knife, demanding money. He left with an unconfirmed amount of cash.

READ ALSO: First arrests made at BC Legislature after demonstrators spray chalk on property

The cashier was uninjured and immediately called police. When officers from the Saanich Police Department arrived, they were unable to find the man.

The investigation is in the early stages and officers are in the process of collecting information from witnesses. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

