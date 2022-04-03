Saanich supports move to increase egg and poultry prices

Farmers petition board to have prices better reflect their operational costs

Mitigating rising costs for Greater Victoria farmers is on the docket for those in the poultry and egg business, to be supported in a letter from the District of Saanich.

The Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission (PAAC) garnered support from Central Saanich in late March and Saanich is now following suit to support local chicken farmers. At the March 28 meeting, council approved sending a letter to the Farm Industry Review Board to request that chicken farmers be allowed to raise their prices for poultry and eggs.

Local poultry farmers have been absorbing the increasing costs of feed and other expenses the past couple of years and as such, are seeking support in the face of high expenses.

Saanich Coun. Zac de Vries said the district is raising its support to ensure farming remains viable and supported in Greater Victoria communities.

“We want to (help them) offset these costs so (they) can bring production into alignment with what they can sell for,” de Vries told Black Press Media.

He hopes the farmers’ request is approved, as doing so will help them financially and ensure the long-term health of local operations.

Because the poultry industry is regulated as a commodity, growers are not permitted to raise the prices of meat or eggs. The Farm Industry Review Board said this decision could take a few months, but growers would like to see a more immediate decision following the call to action.

