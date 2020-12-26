Saanich vehicle fire being investigated as suspicious

A car fire kept members of the Saanich Police Department busy in the early morning hours of Boxing Day.

Police responded to the fire in the 4200-block of Carey Road just after midnight. Only one vehicle was damaged and there were no injuries.

The incident is being investigated as suspicious, police say, but no suspects have been identified yet.

Anybody who was in that area around midnight is being asked to call the Saanich Police Department at (250) 475-4321.

