Saanich woman biking to work after truck stolen outside home

A Saanich resident is looking for their truck after it was stolen outside their home in the Gorge neighbourhood sometime overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jesse McIntosh photo)

A Saanich woman who works in View Royal is asking the public to keep an eye out after her truck was stolen outside her home.

Jesse McIntosh realized that her vehicle was gone on Wednesday, Nov. 18 after taking her dog for a walk in her neighbourhood along the Gorge Waterway.

McIntosh has had to bike to work at the Six Mile Pub along Island Highway every day since the theft. She has a wet suit, a toolbox, and a pair of Birkenstock shoes in her truck that was left after visiting her sister up Island a week ago.

The truck is a blue 2007 Ford Ranger with the license plate PJ8 189. She pointed out that her back tail light on the passenger side is smashed.

McIntosh believes the car was stolen overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and has filed a report with the Saanich Police Department.

