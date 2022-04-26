Rutledge Park will receive playground improvements, a new splash pad and washroom and changeroom facilities thanks to joint federal, provincial and municipal funding. (Courtesy of the District of Saanich)

Saanich’s Rutledge Park to see splash pad after almost 25-year wait

Other upgrades to the park include newly paved pathways, benches, washrooms and more

Rutledge Park is on the docket for improvements expected to come to fruition in the fall of 2023.

The park will see playground improvements, a new splash pad and upgraded washroom and changeroom facilities.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding, through the investing in Canada infrastructure program, will allow the District of Saanich to replace existing playground equipment with a new and modern design, a release said.

The splash pad will have inclusive elements for children and youth of all abilities and the new washroom and changeroom building will have private and accessible spaces that are open year-round.

Newly paved pathways along with new benches, chairs, picnic tables and a water fountain will also be added to the park.

The original concept plan for Rutledge Park was drawn up in 1998 and the vision included a splash pad for children, however, the project was deferred due to budget shortfalls.

The Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association requested Saanich’s parks department investigate the possibility of providing a splash pad at the park again in 2015, which garnered much community support.

A combined $329,508 from municipal funding, $535,342 from the province, and $370,650 from the federal government will bring the project to fruition, with construction slated for early 2023 and an expected fall 2023 opening.

“Rutledge is a well-loved park and the long-awaited splash pad will be just one more reason for all of us to want to spend time there,” said Susan Haddon, president of Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association, adding she appreciated Saanich staff’s persistence and support in moving the project forward.

