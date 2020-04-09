The work includes new traffic signals at the Cedar Hill Road/Feltham and Shelbourne Street/Tourquay Drive intersections.(Google Maps)

Saanich’s Shelbourne corridor work set to start despite pandemic

Municipal work is deemed an essential service, keeping the long-term project on track

The promised improvements to Shelbourne Street are still on track to start this spring.

As the province deems municipalities to be an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will start work as planned.

“The community has been asking for improvements on Shelbourne Street and we’re thrilled to announce that construction for phase one of this multi-year project will kick off soon. This is a large step in improving our active transportation network and our first focus is the area from Garnet Road to Torquay Drive,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in a statement. “We’ll be renewing a number of aging critical assets and we thank the public for their patience as we complete this important work. We know these are currently challenging times amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and I want to assure that public that as an essential municipal service, crews will ensure that this work is completed in a safe and healthy way.”

READ ALSO: Saanich says Shelbourne Street Improvement Project to begin in 2020

The improvements include new buffered bike lanes; improved pedestrian and transit infrastructure; upgraded sewer, storm and water infrastructure; renewed asphalt; and new traffic signals at the Cedar Hill Road/Feltham and Shelbourne Street/Torquay Drive intersections.

Construction of this phase is expected to take 15 to 18 months with the second phase starting in late 2021 and the third in 2023.

Saanich promises to be mindful of the busy corridor, planning traffic disruptions accordingly. To support traffic impacts in the area, the new traffic signal at Cedar Hill Road and Feltham Road will be one of the first components built.

Visit saanich.ca/Shelbourne to follow the project.

READ ALSO: Saanich awards $8M to start Shelbourne Street improvements

