Saanich’s Spinning Sheilas raise cash for Heart and Stroke Foundation

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation someone in Canada dies every five minutes from heart disease, stroke and related conditions. The Berwick House, at the intersection of Shelbourne and Feltham streets in Saanich, is one of seven Berwick retirement homes (six on the Island and one in Kamloops) that participated in the Spin-A-Thon on Tuesday. Last year the Saanich event raised $1,800, but this year is the first time having all seven homes on board.

“We don’t know how much we can raise, or what goal to set,” said Berwick House’s Linda Lord. However, the group had raised close to $1,000 by 11 a.m.

