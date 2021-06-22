More than $10 million will go into upping the level of care at Salt Spring Island’s Lady Minto Hospital. (Courtesy of Google Streetview)

Salt Spring Island’s Lady Minto Hospital to receive $10.4-million expansion

Project will double the hospital’s acute and primary care capacity

More than $10 million will go into increasing the level of care at Salt Spring Island’s Lady Minto Hosptal.

An Island Health news release said the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation and Capital Regional Hospital District are sharing costs for the $10.4-million expansion project, contributing $7.3 million and $3 million, respectively.

The project will see the number of acute and primary care patients the hospital can treat doubled. The expansion will also include a mental health and substance use treatment room, a medication area, dedicated triage desk, nursing and team-care station, an ambulance bay, a decontamination site, accessible washrooms and an expanded patient and family waiting area.

Island Health said the expanded hospital will also aim to be a culturally safe space. To do this, Indigenous influences may be incorporated into the project’s artwork, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

“This project will help support excellent healthcare for Salt Spring Island residents for years to come,” said Leah Hollins, Island Health’s board chair.

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation said community donations helped make the expansion project a reality.

Gary Holman, Capital Regional District director for the Salt Spring Island Electoral Area, said the upgraded hospital will “better meet the needs of Salt Spring Island.”

