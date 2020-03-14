Salvation Army officially opens Langford location

The Salvation Army opened the Connection Point Church and Resource Centre in Langford on March 7. (Courtesy of the Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army will now be able to offer more hope to people in need in Langford.

On March 7, a new permanent and accessible Salvation Army community services office, called the Connection Point Church and Resource Centre, officially opened in Langford. The centre offers programs and supports to people in need in the City.

READ ALSO: The Salvation Army rings in Christmas Kettle Campaign in Victoria

The grand opening was celebrated with friends, partners, community members, elected officials and staff with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that welcomed the new centre into the Langford community.

“Connection Point will be a significant resource and asset, and spiritual influence in the communities here on the West Shore,” said Major Les Burrows with the Salvation Army. “It’s important that people in need know we are here for them.”

The Salvation Army provides practical help and spiritual support in every area of service and is anticipating to do so in the fast-growing community of Langford as well.

READ ALSO: No cash? Salvation Army USA’s red kettle campaign now accepts mobile donations

“We want to thank the community for their ongoing support,” a statement from the Salvation Army said. “The Salvation Army is committed to providing food, clothing and shelter to our community’s most vulnerable while helping others escape violence and addiction.”

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1182. It is one of the largest providers of social services in the country and works in over 55 communities in B.C.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salvation Army