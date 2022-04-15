Save Old Growth says supporters will block Greater Victoria traffic to start Easter weekend

An ongoing protest over logging in B.C. is expected to disrupt traffic Friday (April 15) in Victoria.

Supporters of Save Old Growth plan to disrupt traffic, at an unnamed location, as part of an ongoing demand that the government pass legislation to end all old growth logging in the province.

So far 78 people have been arrested in BC since January for disrupting the Trans Canada Highway.

The goal is to see the subject come up over Easter dinners across the Island, said Ian Weber, one of the coordinators for Save Old Growth

“I truly sympathize with anyone who is delayed on the way to see their loved ones but one of the largest on-land carbon sinks must be preserved if we want any chance of having a planet that can grow food in the next few decades,” he said.

Victoria police arrested three protesters with Save Old Growth on April 4, for blocking northbound traffic on Douglas Street. That day roughly 20 supporters gathered on the sidewalk at the Finlayson and Douglas streets intersection at 7:45 a.m. and took turns blocking the three northbound lanes.

