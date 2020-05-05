The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has been transformed into a 45-bed shelter site for Victoria’s homeless population. (Provided by the B.C. Government)

Save-On-Foods arena transformed into 45-bed shelter for homeless population

People living in camps will be referred to the site by BC Housing, Island Health

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will be opening up as a 45-bed emergency response centre to house people moving from the encampments on Pandora Avenue and Topaz Park.

The shelter is set to open in the coming days, once all staff are in place. The site is one of the first in B.C. to use pop-up pods to provide privacy for those staying there.

READ ALSO: Couple evicted from Victoria hotel face homelessness themselves

BC Housing is partnering with PHS Community Services Society to operate the centre, which will receive people referred by Island Health and BC Housing. An effort will be made to keep couples and groups of people who wish to stay together, in one place.

READ ALSO: B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at Victoria encampments into hotels

People staying in the arena will have access to meals, washrooms, health-care services, addiction treatments and harm reduction, along with storage for personal belongings and other supports.

In addition, BC Housing has also partnered with the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness to open 12 temporary shelter spaces at a different location to provide culturally supportive services to Indigenous peoples.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coroner on scene in Esquimalt
Next story
Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Just Posted

Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Canada marks Nursing Week May 11 to 17 to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale

Coroner on scene in Esquimalt

VicPD investigation ongoing

Save-On-Foods arena transformed into 45-bed shelter for homeless population

People living in camps will be referred to the site by BC Housing, Island Health

Seven-year-old girl falls off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

Search and rescue say she has minor head injury following 15-foot drop

Two people taken to hospital after cooking oil fire ravages home

Victoria Fire Department estimates $150,000 in damages

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Realistic figure to get Vancouver Island rail up and running $254 million: CEO

“The question should be why have we not already begun?”

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Most Read