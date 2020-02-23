Scaffolding falls due to strong winds at Millstream Village Sunday afternoon

No injuries or vehicles damaged, according to West Shore RCMP

Scaffolding fell onto a small section of the Millstream Village in Langford Sunday afternoon. Police say there are no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Strong winds are expected to be the cause. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A small portion of the Millstream Village parking lot was taped off Sunday afternoon after scaffolding fell due to strong winds.

Strong winds here in #Langford. Scaffolding has fallen at Millstream Village by Pet Smart and Golf Town. @WestshoreRCMP confirm no injuries or vehicles damaged. #yyj pic.twitter.com/8RoCC00nQd — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) February 23, 2020

West Shore RCMP responded to the incident at 12:28 p.m. when a woman saw the entire scaffolding detach from the complex containing Pet Smart, Golf Town and La Vie en Rose. An officer at the scene said there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged.

The majority of the scaffolding fell within the zoned off space that crews were working on for a new Marshalls store, the second location in Greater Victoria. Clean-up crews were seen on site beginning to take down scaffolding just before 1 p.m.

Environment Canada warned of strong winds between 60 to 90 km an hour on Monday. This storm is strong enough to potentially cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows. The strong winds will lighten by early Monday.

