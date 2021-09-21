Scammers masquerading as firefighters targeting Saanich residents

Saanich Fire Department issues warning after scammers attempt to solicit money from victims

The Saanich Fire Department is reminding residents it will not ask for monetary donations over the phone after reports of scammers targeting local residents. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam targeting locals.

Residents have been receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be the department in an attempt to solicit money from victims.

We have been notified from our #Saanich residents that they have been receiving phone calls from people pretending to be our department soliciting for money and giving fire safety information! We don't ask for money over the phone.

Please disregard these scammers!

sl. pic.twitter.com/oRp5J8azuX — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) September 20, 2021

Saanich Fire took to Twitter Monday to remind locals it does not ask for money over the phone and urged residents to be aware while ignoring any of these calls.

