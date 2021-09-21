The Saanich Fire Department is reminding residents it will not ask for monetary donations over the phone after reports of scammers targeting local residents. (Black Press Media file photo)

Scammers masquerading as firefighters targeting Saanich residents

The Saanich Fire Department is warning residents about a phone scam targeting locals.

Residents have been receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be the department in an attempt to solicit money from victims.

Saanich Fire took to Twitter Monday to remind locals it does not ask for money over the phone and urged residents to be aware while ignoring any of these calls.

