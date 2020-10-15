Trustees for School District 61 will soon be deciding on re-instituting a pair of former elementary schools, Bank Street and Sundance, which share the same site on Bank Street. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Trustees for School District 61 will soon be deciding on re-instituting a pair of former elementary schools, Bank Street and Sundance, which share the same site on Bank Street. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Victoria school district considers Bank Street tear down

Run-down school will cost millions to upgrade

The future of Bank Street school could be determined this fall and it could mean tearing down the 107-year-old building.

To accommodate its fast-growing student population Greater Victoria School District 61 rejigged the catchment boundaries in 2019. It has meant moving back into empty schools such as Richmond elementary (which will be an expanded south campus of Lansdowne middle school) and reopening tandem of the Bank Street and Sundance elementary school buildings.

READ ALSO: School board to consider reopening Bank, Sundance schools

However, both buildings need seismic upgrades if they are to meet the Ministry of Education’s standards.

The school district said last year that the preliminary estimate to seismically upgrade Bank Street, which only has four classrooms and is in poor condition, is well into the millions.

“One option is to seismically upgrade both,” said Kim Morris, SD61 secretary treasurer. “The other is to demolish bank school and seismically upgrade and expand Sundance.”

The topic will be discussed at the SD61 operations, policy and planning committee on Monday.

In the meantime, the City of Victoria is also considering the heritage value of the building. While aesthetically pleasing from outside, a superficial inspection of Bank Street submitted in a report to the city revealed the building has had “few, if any” upgrades since being leased out to the Victoria College of Art in 1975.

The ceiling leaks and it needs a new slate roof. It has no fire protection or fire alarms installed. It has asbestos in the wall and ceiling assemblies and in the attic’s vermiculite insulation. It also needs new electrical and lighting upgrades.

A building condition assessment by D. Mattson Construction Services estimated the costs of rehabilitating the heritage building at around $7.5 million while a replacement building could come in under $5 million. But a replacement building may not be necessary if Sundance, which was originally built as an annex to Bank school, is upgraded and expanded instead.

Council directed staff to retain qualified consultants to complete an independent building condition assessment and a market value assessment of the property. The hope from Victoria council is to have that done soon, as SD61 needs to move forward on construction to house students. It already has a kindergarten class of Sundance students who are using a room at Willows elementary.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria School District’s new catchment boundaries apply for 2020-21 school year

READ ALSO: Victor School to remain as specialized education facility

“There is no doubt there is a significant number of residents who will be interested in trying to retain the Bank Street school with the acknowledgment that there’s a very large price tag attached to that,” said Victoria Coun. Marianne Alto, the liaison for the South Jubilee neighbourhood. “There is a willingness to be part of a conversation as to whether or not there is a way to protect this [building] in some way.”

Another major issue with Bank Street is that there is no level ground access, it’s stairs only.

“We need information on costs of an elevator,” said Coun. Geoff Young. “If there was ever a school that said, ‘if you have a mobility disability, find yourself another school to go to,’ this is the school that said that. This building typifies the attitude to access of 100 years ago, which is, this school is for ‘normal’ [able-bodied] people, everyone else go somewhere else.”

There are seven SD61 school buildings on the Victoria heritage register, George Jay (1909), Vic High (1911), Quadra School elementary and Annex (1914), Oaklands school (1913), Margaret Jenkins elementary and annex (1913) and two that are not currently used as schools, Burnside school (1913) and Quadra primary (1921).

SD61 has invested $2.6 million into the current Vic High remodel (with $77 million in federal funding).

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage
Next story
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

Just Posted

Sooke mayor Maja Tait brought a pair of scissors to commemorate the official opening of the 6.5-km Stickleback Urban Trail on Thursday, Oct. 15. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
New urban trail connects Sooke residents to Galloping Goose

Stickleback Urban Trail stretches 6.5 km from Clarkson Park

Crews arrived at Mount Work Regional Park on Oct. 14 to pump away the leaked sludge. (Hugh Stephens)
Pipe leaks residual waste from Hartland Landfill into Saanich park

A crew was at Mount Work Regional Park on Oct. 15 sucking up the spilled sludge

Rufus the pug gets dressed up for Halloween. The BC SPCA in Victoria has worked with the Cool Aid Society to extend its pet food bank services to more pets and people in need in the community. (Courtesy of BC SPCA)
Non-profit partnership helps more Victoria pets in need

BC SPCA and Cool Aid Society extend pet food bank to more community members

Steve Murrison (left) and David Noel sang songs on Government Street Friday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Buskers light up gloomy day on Government Street

Energetic pair sing the classics to masked passersby

The Royal Canadian Legion in Sooke will be holding a virtual ceremony on Nov. 11 without a parade. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke to hold virtual Remembrance Day ceremony, cancels parade

President asks for local businesses to support by buying wreaths

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Neighbours have set up a GoFundMe account to help Peter Colyn, whose trailer was severely damaged in a fire last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Neighbours rally to help Duncan man after trailer fire

GoFundMe account set up to help with clean-up and moving

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Most Read