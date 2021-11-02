RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties said they have found their suspect following reports of a reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George. Mounties said the man was carrying a pellet gun.

“No offence was committed and no one was injured in this matter,” police said.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall were put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Victoria is B.C.’s 3rd ‘rattiest’ city on pest control firm’s top 20 list
Next story
Victoria is the latest municipality to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after a B.C. Lions CFL football team new conference in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria is B.C.’s 3rd ‘rattiest’ city on pest control firm’s top 20 list

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

Google Street View shows the correct spelling of West Shore Parkway on a road sign in the top left corner, along with the company’s incorrect spelling on the bottom right. (Google Street View)
West Shore: Even Google’s spelling it wrong