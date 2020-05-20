School zones back in effect across Victoria

VicPD warns penalties, fines up to $253 will be issued to speeders

The Victoria Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in the city’s school zones.

School zones are back in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at schools across the Greater Victoria School District on scheduled school days. Drivers will be ticketed for exceeding the 30 km/h speed limit, with tickets ranging from $196 to $253 and “several penalty points.”

Police ask drivers to “please remember to slow down in school zones and pay close attention in order to keep our students and school staff safe.”

Victoria Police Department