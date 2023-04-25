The mirrored, geodesic dome of Science World at the end of False Creek in Vancouver makes is a perfect location for a last light photograph. (John Enman photo)

The mirrored, geodesic dome of Science World at the end of False Creek in Vancouver makes is a perfect location for a last light photograph. (John Enman photo)

Science World get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs

Province also announcing additional $30M for tourism projects across B.C.

B.C.’s tourism sector is getting a $50-million boost, which includes millions in upgrades for Science World.

Following a tour of the iconic Vancouver tourism spot Tuesday (April 25), Premier David Eby announced Science World would be getting $20 million of the funding.

The province says that “critical systems” in Science World’s dome are at the end of their lives, and HVAC and electrical issues “must be addressed.” The dome is currently leaking, making the theatre unusable.

The $20 million will be for “priority infrastructure repairs and improvements to the dome and other parts of the building,” and will include new electrical, energy efficiencies and other “critical infrastructure upgrades.”

The remaining $30 million is for existing tourism infrastructure throughout the province, to “foster globally competitive destinations, strengthen a year-round visitor economy and support sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion.”

Some of those projects include new tourism attractions, campground developments, incorporating Indigenous culture and language, accessibility improvements and climate change adaptations.

The province said Tuesday’s announcement is in addition to $15 million allocated for 2023.

Provincial Governmentscience worldTourism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As evacuated Langford tenants scramble to find housing, who’s to blame for this?
Next story
B.C. First Nation, UBCIC urge banks to stop financing Trans Mountain expansion project

Just Posted

Missing Saanich man Bernard ‘Ben’ Fournier was last seen on surveillance video April 16, walking south on Mill Bay Road. (Courtesy Shawnigan RCMP)
Shawnigan Lake police take over missing Saanich man search after car found

RidgeView Place, then known as Danbrook One, under construction in February 2018. (Black Press Media file)
As evacuated Langford tenants scramble to find housing, who’s to blame for this?

Allan De Genova, president of Honour House Society, stands by the Tour of Honour humvee at the B.C. legislature on April 24. The humvee is driving across the province to spread the word about two charities that support the mental health of military personnel and other emergency responders. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C.-wide emergency responder mental health awareness tour stops in Victoria

In her backyard studio in Langford, Kimberly Anne Reid sculpts glass into unique jewelry artfully incorporating cremated remains to help people keep the memories of their loved ones close. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
VIDEO: Langford artist using glass sculpture and cremated remains to keep memories alive