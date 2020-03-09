SD61 board votes to censure trustee after unauthorized disclosure of confidential report

Trustee Diane McNally has been suspend from in-camera meetings for one year

On March 2, the Greater Victoria board of education voted to formally censure trustee Diane McNally. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria School District)

The board of education for the Greater Victoria School District has voted to censure trustee Dianne McNally.

According to a statement released by SD61 on Monday, McNally is in violation of two board policies (one relating to trustee code of conduct and the other on bullying and harassment) for the unauthorized disclosure of a confidential report.

McNally has been suspended from participation in in-camera meetings for one year.

The board is willing to reinstate her upon receipt of a written commitment from McNally to respect the policies of the board.

The release noted, “the board takes seriously the need to ensure a respectful work environment for all staff, students, and trustees.”

Due to confidential matters, the board will not release further details on the incident.

