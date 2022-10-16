Voter turnout was down slightly compared to 2018’s municipal election for the Greater VIctoria School Board trustee elections. (Black Press Media file photo)

SD61 elects six new trustees, three incumbents

30 candidates were vying for nine school trustee positions

In a crowded field, two of the five incumbents in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) trustee election lost out in Saturday’s (Oct. 15) municipal election.

Former on-call teacher Karin Kwan led the way with 20,230 votes, which worked out to just over 30 per cent. Kwan will join fellow newcomers Angela Carmichael (19,565), Mavis David (18,089), Natalie Baillaut (18,075), Emily Mahobi (16,448) and Derek Gagnon (16,437).

Also voted in were incumbents Nicole Duncan (19,678), Robert Paynter (18,523) and Diane McNally (18,496).

Incumbent Ann Whiteaker was over four thousand votes behind the lowest elected candidate, receiving 12,077 votes. Incumbent Jordan Watters got 9,546 votes.

Thirty candidates were vying for nine school trustee positions. SD61 covers a portion of View Royal, Esquimalt, Victoria, Oak Bay and a section of Saanich.

Voters elected none off the VIVA Victoria slate. Leslie-Anne Goodall came closest, attaining 5,792 votes, or 8.7 per cent.

Voters cast 66,607 ballots, down slightly from 2018 when voters cast 67,723 votes.

