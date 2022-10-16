The Sooke School District is looking to include space for a community hub in plans for a new Colwood school. (Black Press Media file photo)

SD62 looking to build space for non-profits in plans for new Colwood school

SD62 is still looking secure funding to build the south Colwood elementary school in Royal Bay

The Sooke School District is exploring building a community hub for non-profits in a new Colwood school.

The proposed design for the south Colwood elementary school site in Royal Bay would include space for groups like Thrive Social Services and BGC (Boys and Girls Club) South Vancouver Island.

“By utilizing spaces, places and shared resources, we demonstrate our commitment to utilizing every resource at our disposal across the community. The non-profit sector is a significant contributor to the health and well-being of our communities so a greater working relationship with our schools makes such good sense,” Scott Bradford, executive director of THRIVE, and Dalyce Dixon, executive director of BGC South Vancouver Island, said in a statement.

The newly rebranded Village Initiative – formerly Healthy Schools, Healthy People – is also a partner in the project.

SD62 is working to get provincial funding to build the school, after buying the land in March 2020.

READ MORE: SD62 partnership aims to find creative options for community service providers

