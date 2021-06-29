RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

Just Posted

SD62 has cancelled its buses for the second day in a row Tuesday, as heat warnings continue. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 cancels buses on last day of school due to ongoing heat

Oak Bay, Victoria and Saanich fire departments were called to battle a blaze at an Oak Bay House Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Firefighters battle Oak Bay house fire in record-breaking heat

Jeannie Chipps is the Indigenous Valedictorian or the graduating class of 2021 at Belmont Secondary School. (Photo contributed by Jeannie Chipps)
Belmont valedictorian embraces inclusive culture

A film crew prepares for a shoot downtown on Broad Street this week in Victoria. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria buzzing with filming activity so far this year