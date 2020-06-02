SEAPARC is preparing to host camps this summer beginning on June 29. (SEAPARC Photo)

SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Facility set to reopen to the public

Get ready for summer excitement, Sooke, as SEAPARC camps will officially roll out on June 29.

The camps will differ slightly from previous years, with reduced capacity, mainly outdoor activities, and additional safety and sanitary protocols implemented.

All camps will take place at SEAPARC or within walking distance of the facility.

Steve Knoke, SEAPARC manager, said the facility is looking to reopen in stages, beginning with the camps, and the next focus will be on opening the weight room and introducing fitness classes again.

However, no official plans have been made yet, as Knoke said further planning needs to be done.

As for the pool and arena, there are no plans yet as to when they will reopen for public use.

“It is something we are investigating. As we slowly start ramping up operations again, we need to continue to plan and look at what we can offer safely,” Knoke said.

The facility has been closed to the public since March, and has been used since April as a temporary isolation space for the homeless population. The temporary space in the arena was supposed to be occupied until June 31, but Knoke said because of the camps, the homeless will be moved out by June 22.

ALSO READ: Sooke rec centre to provide self-isolation space for homeless people

Camp options can be viewed on the Summer 2020 SEAPARC Active Living Guide on the SEAPARC website. However, this summer the programs may be slightly modified. Camp registration reopens on June 8, and those already registered will be contacted regarding options.

“I think camps are an incredibly important child care service for the community, and for parents going back to work, so it will be nice to provide that for people,” Knoke said.

“Even if it’s not going to be traditional, I think there is still a lot of fun to be had, and staff will provide a great experience.”

SEAPARC will also offer payment plan options for those struggling financially. For more information on payment options please call 250-642-8000. For more general information on SEAPARC summer camp programs, please go online towww.crd.bc.ca/seaparc.

