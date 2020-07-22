A Canadian Forces search and rescue helicopter in the air near the Juan de Fuca Trail. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Search and rescue calls climb as more people get outdoors

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue respond to 25 calls so far this year; a dramatic increase in one year

During the first six months of the year, search and rescue calls in the Sooke Region increased sharply compared to the same period last year, according to Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue.

The local search and rescue team responded to 25 calls up to the end of June, a steep increase from 2019 when crews answered 30 calls for the entire year.

ALSO READ: B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Search and rescue groups on the ground have responded to more than 700 calls across B.C. since January.

“We believe a contributing factor is COVID-19. However, we believe that in general (without COVID19), our numbers would be up,” said Vickie Weber, senior search and rescue manager for Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue.

But while search and rescue operations are up across the province, so is funding.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province has committed $6 million to 79 search and rescue groups every year beginning in 2022.

The funding is in addition to the $10 million B.C. provides each year for search-related operational costs.

“Search and rescue volunteers take a risk every time they go out to rescue someone, and that risk is heightened due to COVID-19,” Farnworth said.

“I’m calling on all British Columbians to be safe and to make sure your family, friends, and neighbours are being safe so that we can reduce the risks for everyone.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brush fire near View Royal neighbourhood believed to be human-caused
Next story
Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Just Posted

Sasquatch sighted in East Sooke

Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture

‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

Greater Victoria resident jumped into ‘superhero mode’ when she saw the scene

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

Search and rescue calls climb as more people get outdoors

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue respond to 25 calls so far this year; a dramatic increase in one year

32-year-old woman drowns at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Two bystanders provided CPR on scene

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Most Read