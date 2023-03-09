Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (Sooke Unit 37) members practice many sea skills as part of their training. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)

Search and rescue crew helps stranded pleasure craft in Sooke

The boat had three people on board and was experiencing engine difficulties

Claire Wollen | Contributed

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 37 sprang into action on Feb. 10 in response to a “Pan-Pan” call from a 24-foot pleasure craft that had broken down near Whiffin Spit.

The vessel had three people on board and was experiencing engine difficulties, but none of the occupants were injured. All were wearing personal flotation devices.

The stranded boat was already being towed by a Good Samaritan vessel, but the towing boat was also facing mechanical issues.

After assessing the risks using a colour-coded system (Green = low risk, Amber = medium risk, Red = high risk) to analyze the situation, a boat with a hard, inflatable bottom from Station No. 37 and three volunteers from RCMSAR set out from Sooke harbour to assist.

Despite facing two-foot waves, the search and rescue vessel arrived on the scene within 10 minutes. It established communication with the Good Samaritan boat, which then requested that RCM-SAR take over the towing of the distressed pleasure craft.

ALSO READ: Subdivision for East Sooke search and rescue property fails on unanimous vote

The 24-foot vessel was then towed alongside the SAR vessel and taken to the Sunny Shores Marina in the Sooke basin, ensuring the safety of all on board.

The Good Samaritan boat that had initially towed the pleasure craft could return to Sooke without assistance.

The organization seeks volunteers to become supporting members for those interested in supporting Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 37 operations.

The program offers opportunities for individuals to contribute their time and skills in support of search and rescue operations, including maintenance, administration, fundraising, and boating safety awareness promotion.

For more information, please contact jdfmarine37@gmail.com with Membership Information in the subject line.

•••

Claire Wollen writes for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 37, based in East Sooke.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and RescueSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anxiety, fear fill West Virginia’s transgender-health clinic
Next story
Watchdog investigating how B.C. RCMP unit handles resource project protests

Just Posted

The Sooke Women’s Mastermind Group offers entrepreneurial strategies and support during bi-weekly sessions over three months beginning in April. (Shutterstock)
Sooke launches Women’s Mastermind Group for entrepreneurs

Victoria International Airport president and CEO Geoff Dickson has announced he will retire from the role he has held since 2011 this September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Everyone feels pretty proud’: Geoff Dickson reflects on 12 years piloting Victoria airport

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family looks to customize an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Saanich mom astonished by flood of support, hopes to customize bike for Leila Bui

Team Canada and team Spain run onto the field during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Rugby Canada bidding to host Olympic qualifiers in Langford

Pop-up banner image