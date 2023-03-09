Search and rescue crew helps stranded pleasure craft in Sooke

The boat had three people on board and was experiencing engine difficulties

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 37 sprang into action on Feb. 10 in response to a “Pan-Pan” call from a 24-foot pleasure craft that had broken down near Whiffin Spit.

The vessel had three people on board and was experiencing engine difficulties, but none of the occupants were injured. All were wearing personal flotation devices.

The stranded boat was already being towed by a Good Samaritan vessel, but the towing boat was also facing mechanical issues.

After assessing the risks using a colour-coded system (Green = low risk, Amber = medium risk, Red = high risk) to analyze the situation, a boat with a hard, inflatable bottom from Station No. 37 and three volunteers from RCMSAR set out from Sooke harbour to assist.

Despite facing two-foot waves, the search and rescue vessel arrived on the scene within 10 minutes. It established communication with the Good Samaritan boat, which then requested that RCM-SAR take over the towing of the distressed pleasure craft.

The 24-foot vessel was then towed alongside the SAR vessel and taken to the Sunny Shores Marina in the Sooke basin, ensuring the safety of all on board.

The Good Samaritan boat that had initially towed the pleasure craft could return to Sooke without assistance.

The organization seeks volunteers to become supporting members for those interested in supporting Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 37 operations.

The program offers opportunities for individuals to contribute their time and skills in support of search and rescue operations, including maintenance, administration, fundraising, and boating safety awareness promotion.

For more information, please contact jdfmarine37@gmail.com with Membership Information in the subject line.

Claire Wollen writes for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 37, based in East Sooke.



