RCMP divers were continuing their search Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, for a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands on Friday, Aug. 13. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP divers were continuing their search Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, for a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands on Friday, Aug. 13. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Search continues for Nanaimo diver who didn’t resurface last week

RCMP and other search and rescue resources continue to comb waters and shoreline near Nanoose Bay

The search continues for a scuba diver who went missing last week near the Winchelsea Islands.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Derek Balderston said Wednesday, Aug. 18, that police are continuing their investigation into the incident and there are searchers combing the shorelines and a dive team.

READ ALSO: Search underway for diver who went missing near Nanaimo

“It’s still ongoing,” Balderston said. “Today we have assets on the water and underwater. The dive team is out actively searching. There are still some investigative elements that [police] are following up on, as well, but a lot of the shoreline search has been completed.”

Balderston said foul play is not suspected in the case, but police are following up by gathering witness statements from people who may have been in the area, including the Winchelsea Islands, when the diver went missing.

“What I definitely can say from our perspective is the investigation is continuing and we have divers in the water continuing to look for him,” Balderston said.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personRCMPSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Lawsuit claims CN and CP railways at fault for sparking fire that wiped out Lytton
Next story
SD63 excited about plans for a more normal school year

Just Posted

Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff Rotarian Bob Beckett waves to a child at the Divine Hands Orphanage near Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Haitian orphanages helped by West Shore Rotary Club unscathed by earthquake

Summit Park is among those City of Victoria staff mow each summer to reduce fodder for fire. Victoria Fire Department quickly doused a fire there Aug. 9. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Mowing helped save Victoria Garry oak meadow from ravages of fire

West Shore lawyer Valerie Hemminger Long accepted a two-week suspension for handing out MDMA to two Halloween party guests in 2019. (File contributed/Pathway Legal Law Corporation)
West Shore lawyer suspended for sharing MDMA at a Halloween party

A cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after a Wednesday morning collision. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cyclist struck in Saanich taken to hospital in critical condition