UPDATED: Search continues after person reported in the water of Victoria’s Inner Harbour

VicPD says at least one officer has been in the water searching

VicPD officers at the Johnson Street bridge for a report of a person in the water on Oct. 14, 2020. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Police are searching Victoria’s Inner Harbour Wednesday evening after a person in distress was reportedly seen in the water.

Victoria police were called around 4:20 p.m. to the south side of the Johnson Street bridge. One patrol officer entered the water and searched underneath nearby docks. That officer was searching for a “significant” amount of time and was subsequently treated by paramedics for exposure to the cold.

As of 7 p.m., search efforts continue with help from the Victoria Fire Department, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Coast Guard and the Saanich police dive team.

– @vicpdcanada at the base of the Johnson Street bridge after an officer saw a person in the water. That officer went into the water and searched for the person for some time, that officer has been treated by paramedics, person in water has not been located. @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/oeW0TXUWFI — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) October 15, 2020

Dive team has arrived at the harbour, not much sunlight left in the day for this search. #yyj pic.twitter.com/rAmp93IUMJ — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) October 15, 2020

VicPD



