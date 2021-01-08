Second boat washes ashore in Cadboro Bay in less than a week

A second boat washed ashore in Cadboro Bay this week following the Jan. 5 windstorm and was quickly removed from the beach the following day. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)

The Junita AM, a 30-foot sloop sailboat, came ashore just six days after a different sailboat, a Yamaha sloop, washed up in Cadboro Bay.

While other areas of the Island were hit harder by the Jan. 5 storm, Greater Victoria saw numerous power outages and heavy winds. As the waves crashed during the storm, the Junita AM was pushed up onto the sand in front of Waring Place and was reported by a resident, said Eric Dahli, president of the Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association. The Coast Guard was quickly notified and the Environmental Response Team was warned of a potential diesel fuel problem.

Members of the association also worked to track down the person believed to be the owner of the boat.

By the next morning, the Junita AM was removed from the beach and secured to a mooring near the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

“Now we carry on with the plans for a permanent solution,” Dahli said.

A week earlier, a Yamaha sailboat was removed from the beach by a Waring Place homeowner who stepped in to cover the cost because the mast was hanging over their glass patio fence.

Derelict boats have been washing up on shore and causing problems in Cadboro Bay for many years. The Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association is urging boat owners to inspect and secure their boats every season to avoid them coming loose, putting beach-users at risk and potentially leaking fuel into the environment.

