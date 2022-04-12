Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

Police hoping new evidence will lead to a suspect

New information has been released in connection to a violent 2017 attack in Oak Bay.

On April 25, 2017, around 7 a.m. police responded to a 911 call, which police believe came from the woman found in the home in the 2500-block of Esplanade, near Willows Beach, indicating she was attacked by a stranger. The woman suffered injuries from an “edged weapon” police said, which “may have been a machete.” The file was taken over by the Saanich Police Department.

The following day, a second crime scene was discovered in Sooke, which detectives now confirmed is related to the primary investigation.

More to come.

READ MORE: ‘Horrific attack’ in Oak Bay remains a mystery

ALSO READ: Machete attack house for sale in Oak Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak baySaanich Police Department