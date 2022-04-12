The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Oak Bay News file photo)

Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

Police hoping new evidence will lead to a suspect

New information has been released in connection to a violent 2017 attack in Oak Bay.

On April 25, 2017, around 7 a.m. police responded to a 911 call, which police believe came from the woman found in the home in the 2500-block of Esplanade, near Willows Beach, indicating she was attacked by a stranger. The woman suffered injuries from an “edged weapon” police said, which “may have been a machete.” The file was taken over by the Saanich Police Department.

The following day, a second crime scene was discovered in Sooke, which detectives now confirmed is related to the primary investigation.

More to come.

