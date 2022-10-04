A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on July 23, 2022. Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on July 23, 2022. Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Second doses of monkeypox vaccine available in B.C. this week

Those who received their first dose at least 28 days ago are eligible for their second

Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week.

The Provincial Health Services Authority says those who received their first dose at least 28 days ago are eligible to make appointments for their second, as part of a two-dose series approved by Health Canada.

More than 19,000 doses of Imvamune have been administered to those most at risk of contracting the virus in B.C.

The health authority says eligible people who have not yet received a first dose are encouraged to do so, but those who have had a monkeypox infection do not need a vaccine.

It says more appointments will be added in the coming weeks as capacity for delivering the vaccine grows.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a total of 1,400 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 162 in British Columbia.

RELATED: B.C. releases details of monkeypox vaccine availability as outbreak spreads globally

BC Healthvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings
Next story
Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

Just Posted

Salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
See B.C.’s salmon run in action this fall with a new interactive online map

Highlands Volunteer Fire Department reports battling a brush blaze in Gowlland Tod Park in the early hours of Oct. 4. (Google Maps)
Smoke seen from Malahat as Highlands fire crew battles brush blaze in Gowlland Tod

Colwood council approved a zoning amendment to the Royal Beach development which made minor changes to the proposed road layout on the property. The bylaw drew significant opposition from the community at a public hearing days before council’s vote. (Courtesy of Seacliff Properties)
Colwood approves Royal Beach change days after passionate public opposition heard

The new Amazon facility in Sidney is expected to open in early-to-mid October. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Amazon facility in Sidney expected to open this month

Pop-up banner image