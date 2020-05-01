Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Fire crews are back on scene for the second time since Tuesday

Fire crews working to put out a fire in the 200-block of Robert Street in Victoria West that started at around 8:40 p.m. on April 28. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria fire crews are on scene in the 200-block of Robert Street in Victoria for a second time this week. Crews are working to put out another fire at the Vic West heritage home that was ravaged by fire late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Victoria Fire Department was at the home mopping up any hot spots and continuing its investigation into the cause of the first fire on April 28.

“Early indications are that the fire started in the back corner of the home,” Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson said at the time. “The occupant was the one that discovered the fire.”

Atkinson said the investigation is still ongoing and it is premature to speculate on the cause of the fire. However, he noted there is “no indication that it was suspicious.”

A significant amount of fuel load within the home made it difficult to battle the blaze, which had already spread by the time crews responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 28, Atkinson said.

When crews first arrived they attempted to fight the fire from the inside of the home on two separate occasions but were met with some “challenging conditions” which impeded their progress. Atkinson said there was a significant amount of contents within the home as well.

Neighbours told Black Press Media there was a lot of contents around the home but Atkinson said it didn’t play a role in the fire itself and that they were able to manoeuvre around the structure.

Initial damage estimates were $500,000.

According to the Victoria Heritage Foundation, the home was built in 1903 for $2,000. The house has a “prominent two-storey corner tower,” with large central windows and a “large, flat-topped, rectangular hipped roof,” reads the Victoria Heritage Foundation’s website.

-With files from Kendra Crighton and Shalu Mehta

