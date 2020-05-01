Fire crews working to put out a fire in the 200-block of Robert Street in Victoria West that started at around 8:40 p.m. on April 28. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Fire crews are back on scene for the second time since Tuesday

Victoria fire crews are on scene in the 200-block of Robert Street in Victoria for a second time this week. Crews are working to put out another fire at the Vic West heritage home that was ravaged by fire late Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Crews ‘turn corner’ in battling heritage house blaze, gaining the upper hand

On Wednesday, the Victoria Fire Department was at the home mopping up any hot spots and continuing its investigation into the cause of the first fire on April 28.

“Early indications are that the fire started in the back corner of the home,” Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson said at the time. “The occupant was the one that discovered the fire.”

Atkinson said the investigation is still ongoing and it is premature to speculate on the cause of the fire. However, he noted there is “no indication that it was suspicious.”

A significant amount of fuel load within the home made it difficult to battle the blaze, which had already spread by the time crews responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 28, Atkinson said.

READ MORE: No indication Vic West heritage house fire was suspicious

When crews first arrived they attempted to fight the fire from the inside of the home on two separate occasions but were met with some “challenging conditions” which impeded their progress. Atkinson said there was a significant amount of contents within the home as well.

Neighbours told Black Press Media there was a lot of contents around the home but Atkinson said it didn’t play a role in the fire itself and that they were able to manoeuvre around the structure.

Initial damage estimates were $500,000.

According to the Victoria Heritage Foundation, the home was built in 1903 for $2,000. The house has a “prominent two-storey corner tower,” with large central windows and a “large, flat-topped, rectangular hipped roof,” reads the Victoria Heritage Foundation’s website.

-With files from Kendra Crighton and Shalu Mehta

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireHeritage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VicPD quickly locate high-risk missing boy

Just Posted

Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Fire crews are back on scene for the second time since Tuesday

Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession

West Shore RCMP stopped the man on April 29 in Colwood

Langford resident calling for cougar warning signs in nearby parks

Local woman concerned about unprepared hikers in her neighbourhood

VicPD quickly locate high-risk missing boy

Youth found in Esquimalt shortly after police alerted the public

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver, rules it was defamation

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

Most Read