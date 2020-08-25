A second Langford salon has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in less than a week. (Pixabay stock photo)

Second Langford-based hairstylist tests positive for COVID-19

Twist Salon closed as a precautionary measure

A second West Shore hair salon has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Twist Salon, located in the Bear Mountain Resort, confirmed on social media Monday evening that one of its stylists has tested positive for COVID-19. A few days earlier the business warned clients one of its stylists had been in contact with someone who had tested positive and that staff member was in isolation with no other staff members showing symptoms.

The salon noted all affected clients will be contacted.

“We have been meticulous about sanitizing, hand washing, and physical distancing. All staff/clients have been required to wear masks or face shields since we’ve reopened, and we have installed plexiglass at all nail desks and the front desk so we are confident that any exposure is minimal,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

The salon will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure and hopes to reopen during the second week of September.

READ MORE: Stylist at West Shore hair salon tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday (Aug. 21), Chatters Salon at Westshore Town Centre confirmed on social media that one of its stylists had tested positive for COVID-19.

In that case, the salon noted it had been advised the risk of exposure was low.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests
Next story
Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Just Posted

Second Langford-based hairstylist tests positive for COVID-19

Twist Salon closed as a precautionary measure

Glen Lake Road realignment part of long-term Langford plan

First phase underway with second expected next year

Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Closed after a fire to start 2020, outdoors business takes over old electronics site

Oak Bay summer includes bike theft, online fraud and late-night stunt driving

Police respond to variety of summer calls

Third dead owl found in Greater Victoria, Saanich mayor suspects rat poisoning

Barred owl found dead in Oak Bay on Aug. 23

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

Poll suggests O’Toole is an unknown quantity for a majority of Canadians at this point

Nanaimo man sentenced for possessing child pornography

William Herbert Erick Kreibom, 63, found in possession of more than 8,000 images

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Most Read