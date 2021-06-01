Second pedestrian struck on Douglas Street, this time in Saanich near Uptown

Northbound commuter traffic shut down in 3400 block of Douglas Street near Uptown

Saanich police are on the scene of a struck pedestrian in the 3400 block of Douglas Street near Saanich Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Police are on the scene of a “serious traffic incident” involving a pedestrian struck in the 3400-block of Douglas Street near Uptown.

The incident occurred at 3:50 p.m. and all outbound lanes on Douglas Street heading west from the intersection of Saanich and Boleskine roads are currently closed. Police expect that section to be closed for several hours.

Northbound commuter traffic on Douglas is currently being diverted onto either Saanich or Boleskine roads.

More information will be released when available.

