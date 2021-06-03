Consultation is underway on how to best redevelop the 3.9-acre Oak Bay Lodge property. (Black Press Media File)

Consultation is underway on how to best redevelop the 3.9-acre Oak Bay Lodge property. (Black Press Media File)

Second phase of Oak Bay Lodge land use consultation set to start this month

CRD hospitals and housing committee views report from initial consultations

Addiction and mental health services, although not specifically presented in the options, made a clear appearance in early ideas for redevelopment of the Oak Bay Lodge lands.

The region’s hospitals and housing committee (which reports to the Capital Regional Hospital District) got a peek at the Kirk & Co. Consulting report during its June 2 meeting.

It outlined key themes of the input received regarding the future use of the property. Consultation ran Jan. 6 to Feb. 4, finishing with 759 public and stakeholder interactions. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, activities took place online using tools. Hard copies were also distributed in community centres and to those who requested them.

RELATED: Oak Bay Lodge demolition to cost $1.5 to $2 million

Based on early consultation with Island Health, three key health-care service areas were identified for the property – primary care, seniors hub and health unit.

Residents weighed in on those options, as well as offering their own suggestions, where addiction and mental health services appeared.

Primary care, described as health-care services including general practitioners, nurse practitioners, urgent care, acute care and hospital overflow, had a 43 per cent interest.

Seniors hub, described as health-care services specific to seniors including long-term care, extended care, assisted living, independent living, adult day programs and dementia care came in with 25 per cent.

RELATED: Consultation for future of Oak Bay lodge begins

Addictions and mental health, described as health-care services for addictions and mental health including outpatient and inpatient detox and rehabilitation support, had 24 per cent interest.

Public health unit, including a walk-in clinic, diagnostics and testing, immunization clinic, youth health services, maternity services and nutrition, came in at 13 per cent.

The committee received the report but not before discussing the appearance of the new category.

Jeremy Loveday, a Victoria councillor, noting that the addictions option appeared so strong, and unprompted, moved that the committee recommend to the CRHD that addictions recovery be included as an equal option in the next phase of consultation.

READ ALSO: Telecom tower at Oak Bay Lodge raises questions at council

Kevin Murdoch, mayor of Oak Bay, suggested flagging something might be taken as prioritizing it. While both perspectives had support around the table, a motion to that effect failed, but staff reiterated that addictions and recovery would be part of future consultation.

The next round of consultation, expected to start this month, focuses on reporting back to the community on what was heard during the first round, showing how the CRHD has considered that input and introducing potential development concepts for feedback.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

developmentHealth and wellnessoak bay

Previous story
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver
Next story
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Just Posted

Cst. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said local RCMP are currently dealing with “a huge uptick” in complaints involving scams. (Black Press Media File)
Significant rise in scam complaints received by Sidney/North Saanich RCMP

Community policing officer offers a variety of ways to avoid being scammed

Victoria police are looking for Delmer Esau after he was last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Delmer Esau last seen on June 1 in Esquimalt

Victoria police say Esau has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment

Saanich Police have confirmed that an altercation between a 16-year-old male and a 34-year-old man on north Douglas Street near Uptown on June 1 led to the latter’s death. The teen has been charged with manslaughter. (Black Press Media file photo)
16-year-old boy charged with manslaughter after Douglas St. altercation in Saanich

A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a commercial truck following altercation

Consultation is underway on how to best redevelop the 3.9-acre Oak Bay Lodge property. (Black Press Media File)
Second phase of Oak Bay Lodge land use consultation set to start this month

CRD hospitals and housing committee views report from initial consultations

Tyler Desorcy was last seen wearing a long black jacket, green hooded sweater with a chest design, black sweat pants and dark running shoes on Dec. 20, 2020. (Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police continue search for man missing for over five months

Tyler Desorcy was last seen in the 800-block of Courtney Street on Dec. 20, 2020.

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

OPINION SIG
CURATOR’S CORNER: Sooke tuned into many musical abilities

Museum home to many music instruments

Most Read