Security grants made available to downtown Victoria businesses

The Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) is offering downtown businesses security grants on a first-come, first-served basis.

This week’s announcement follows up the release of the businesses association’s 2021 annual report, which touched on business owners’ safety and security concerns. Respondents to a survey by the DVBA said they spent an average of 62 per cent more on crime prevention for their business in 2020 than the previous year. Data from the Victoria Police Department shows an increase in business break-ins from 68 in 2019 to 89 in 2020.

The new security grants offer businesses up to $500, based on a 50-per-cent cost share, to purchase locks, protective film for windows, security cameras or other measures. Offered through the city’s vibrancy and vitality program, a total of $10,000 is being made available for the grants.

As part of this move, Tesseract 2.0 Computer Systems and Services is selling security cameras to businesses at cost.

The new grants are in addition to a $60,000 one-time fund the city made available through the DVBA in April for businesses impacted by vandalism throughout 2021. Those grants require proof of repair costs and are being offered at up to $1,000.

Applications for the security grants can be made at dvba.ca/securitygrants.

