Seniors move to new, modern Victoria long-term care home starting in July

Seniors living in Oak Bay Lodge and Mt. Tolmie care homes are getting ready for a move to a new modern, long-term care home in Quadra Village called The Summit.

The Summit, an $86-million facility, at 955 Hillside Ave. is run by Island Health and the Capital Regional District. The long-term care home, which replaces Oak Bay Lodge and Mt. Tolmie, opens for residents on July 10.

The new building features 320 private rooms with ensuite bathrooms, bright common and visiting spaces, walking paths and several outdoor areas. Each floor will see groupings of residents into “houses” or clusters of 16 to 24 residents to encourage a sense of community and social engagement. The first floor will have a hair salon and an adult day program, along with a dialysis room to eliminate the need to travel to the hospital.

Construction of the care-home began in 2016 and was completed earlier this year. Island Health was planning to move residents into the facility in April. Plans were changed when the pandemic struck and the building to be used as a potential field hospital.

The Capital Regional District constructed and owns the building, and Island Health is leasing it for 25 years.

The Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation has also committed to raising more than $500,000 for therapy equipment and adaptive tools, visiting area and patio furnishing, along with ongoing therapy program support and gardens for residents and ongoing funding for the adult day program.

