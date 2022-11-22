Sentencing hearing begins for Alberta man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler

Police has issued a warning about Robert Major being released into the community

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

A sentencing hearing has started for a man who admitted to killing a woman and her 16-month-old son in western Alberta.

Robert Major pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell.

Busch and her son were found dead in an apartment complex in Hinton, about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Sept. 17, 2021.

The woman and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major’s three weeks earlier.

Busch’s father was the first to read out what are expected to be at least 20 victim impact statements submitted at the hearing.

Stuart Busch says he battles with nightmares and is forever haunted by the image of his daughter and grandson being killed “at the hands of a monster.”

“It frightens me to the bone that these people live among us,” he said of Major.

Parole Board of Canada documents show Major, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to almost four years for an offence in 2012, in which he took a toddler from a babysitter’s care for an unsupervised walk and sexually assaulted the child.

Edmonton police later issued a warning about Major being released into the community, warning there was a chance he could harm “a female, including children.”

The Crown has said it isn’t known how Mchale Busch ended up in Major’s apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and mutilated her body.

Court heard Major then suffocated the child by stuffing a sock in his mouth and putting a plastic bag over his head.

RELATED: Alberta man pleads guilty to killing woman and her 16-month-old son

AlbertaLaw and justicemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Just Posted

Tracy Singleton, Meghan Rawlins, and Evie Frisque are seen at the Royal Agricultural Winter Horse Show in Toronto where Rawlins designed more than a dozen courses for the prestigious equestrian show. (Courtesy of Meghan Rawlins)
Metchosin equestrian earns rare course design honours

This home in the 1700-block of Sansum Park Drive in North Saanich was a popular destination for fans of Christmas lights last holiday season. The season’s top decorated homes are eligible to win prizes through the Thrifty Foods Light up the City event. (Black Press Media file photo)
Contest helps light up the holiday season in Greater Victoria

A deer stops for lunch near the community gardens in Oak Bay. Council recently supported the latest provincial grant application for deer management research in the community. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Research trail continues into Oak Bay deer trial

Royal Bay Secondary School is hosting its annual 10,000 Tonight food drive in support of the Goldstream Food Bank on Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Royal Bay Secondary School hosting 10,000 Tonight food drive Nov. 30