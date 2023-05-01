An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison

Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant in Burnaby targeted

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages when he set fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a court also sentenced Steven Sorenson last month to serve three years’ probation after his release.

Sorenson, who is 50 years old, was convicted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in November for setting three fires, two of them in April 2020 targeting a Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant in Burnaby.

Police say the fires caused extensive damage and officers from the RCMP’s economic crime unit reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance video to identify the suspect in a “difficult and painstaking” investigation.

Sorenson set a third fire on Nov. 6, 2020, to the same sushi restaurant he attacked months earlier, and police arrested and charged the man a week later.

Police estimate the three fires caused more than $550,000 in damages.

ArsonLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
April cooler and precipitation above normal
Next story
Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Just Posted

Hundreds of elementary students participated in Music Monday throughout Sookes downtown core on Monday afternoon. Music Monday aims to promote music education’s importance for children and protect school music programs. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke schools come together for Music Monday

A fundraiser has been started for the former residents of RidgeView Place, formerly known as Danbrook One, after they were forced to evacuate the troubled building for a second time on April 24, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford matching funds raised for evacuated building’s displaced residents

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson is retiring after 37 years in public education. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke School District superintendent to retire

An artist working on a painting in a studio. Sooke is a member of the CRD arts commission. The commission supports, celebrates and promotes not-for-profit organizations in the region. (Shutterstock)
Cost of CRD arts contributions questioned in Sooke