A serious crash on Craigflower Road sent several people to hospital Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy of Paul Hurst)

Serious crash in View Royal sends several people to hospital

West Shore RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash

A serious crash on the border of View Royal and Esquimalt Sunday afternoon sent several people to hospital and closed a busy roadway.

According to View Royal Fire Cheif Paul Hurst some of the people involved in the crash sustained serious injuries.

The crash took place on Craigflower Road, at the entrance to the Pacific Village Apartments. Fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extract the driver of one vehicle. Working with paramedics, crews were able to quickly remove all occupants for transport to Victoria General Hospital.

West Shore RCMP is investigating.

More to come.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
car crash

