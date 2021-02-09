A set of stop signs are coming to a series of currently uncontrolled intersections around Oak Bay. (Oakbay.ca Image)

A set of stop signs are coming to a series of currently uncontrolled intersections around Oak Bay. (Oakbay.ca Image)

Seven more stop signs coming to Oak Bay

Council increases engineering staff’s ability to install traffic changes

Seven new stop signs are coming to currently uncontrolled intersections in Oak Bay.

They are but a few of the remaining uncontrolled intersections, the last of their type in the wild west of Oak Bay roads.

Council approved the stop signs but also granted Oak Bay engineering the authority to make such minor traffic changes in the future. Until now, the installation of stop signs required council approval. Engineering has also been granted the authority over traffic control directives such as “no left turns” and “no right turns,” designation of loading zones and time-limited parking.

New two-hour parking limits are coming to Oak Bay Avenue by Foul Bay Road.(Oakbay.ca Image)

The new stop signs and accompanying painted stop-bars are coming to Orchard Avenue at St. Louis Street, Beaverbrooke Street at Hampshire Road, Woodlawn Court and Monterey Avenue, Hewlett Place and Brighton Avenue, Mitchell Street at Brighton Avenue and two on Theatre Lane behind Oak Bay Village, where it meets Hampshire Road and Wilmot Place.

In an uncontrolled intersection, and in the absence of a stop sign, drivers are meant to yield to the driver on the right. However, Oak Bay engineering felt that in many situations, drivers are actually unaware of the intricacies of the motor vehicle act, said Steve Rennick, manager of engineering services.

For example, if you’re driving north on Monterey, you’re meant to yield to drivers coming off Woodland. But those driving south have the right of way, he noted.

“[Drivers might] presume that Monterey traffic has priority over Woodlawn Court,” Rennick said. “So this stop sign and the five others address situations of ambiguity. We feel this makes it clearer and easier for everyone.”

Engineering is also placing two-hour parking from 2001 to 2013 Oak Bay Ave.

In February of 2020 council approved the installation of nine stop signs and stop bars at Smythe Street where it intersects with Victoria Avenue and Hampshire Road; to Deal Street’s intersections with Margate Avenue and Orchard Avenue; to Tinto Street’s intersections with Oliver Street and Monterey Avenue; and to where Pentland Road intersects with Victoria Avenue, Falkland Road and Hampshire Road.

Council approval is still necessary for many traffic changes such as one-way streets, cycling lanes, traffic signals (lights) and street closures for events.

