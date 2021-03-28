Members and vehicles of the CFB Esquimalt Fire Rescue are responding Sunday afternoon to what is believed to be a residential home on the base. (Submitted)
Several fire vehicles responding to a residence on CFB Esquimalt
Traffic leading to the base has been cut off, according to witness
Several fire fighting vehicles and crews are responding to a residential home on CFB Esquimalt. Traffic to the base is said to be cut off.
Black Press has reached out the base and will update this story accordingly.
More to follow.
