Laurie Morphet was hiking on Mt. Arrowsmith when she spotted a rare Vancouver Island Marmot near the peak. (Laurie Morphet photo)

Several unique-to-Canada species found in B.C., on Vancouver Island

New study shows West Coast is a hot spot of endemic plants, animals, insects

Vancouver Island is a hot spot of nationally endemic species according to a new study listing plants, insects and animals that exist in Canada and nowhere else.

The report, by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and NatureServe Canada was released to mark Canadian Environment Week. Through collaborating with experts across the country to catalogue the Canada’s own species, it is being called a “critical step in stemming global biodiversity loss,” according to the NCC.

There are 308 plant and animal species, subspecies and varieties endemic to Canada, meaning only found in the country and many are at risk and vulnerable to extinction. The highest number of species are found in B.C., with a total of 105 plants and animals. The Island is listed as a hot spot.

According to the report, 76 nationally endemic species are found only in B.C. with many on Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and other islands that probably acted as places of refuge during the last glaciation period. Some of these mammals and birds include the endangered Vancouver Island marmot, Vancouver Island water shrew, Queen Charlotte hairy woodpecker, Queen Charlotte pine grosbeak and many subspecies of the Townsend’s vole.

READ ALSO: New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Other species in B.C. include the dwarf coastal maidenhair fern, the threatened northern Saw-whet owl brooksi subspecies, the Island snow scorpionfly, the Pacific steller’s jay, Vancouver Island fleabane, the threatened Vancouver lamprey and the endangered Carey small limestone moss, among others.

Only about 10 per cent of the endemic species in B.C. are ranked by NatureServe as globally secure or apparently secure. Twenty-three species, primarily arthropods, are unrankable or unranked, according to the report.

Many endemic species in B.C. had not been documented for many decades and could be extinct or extirpated, the report says. Some of these species include the Vancouver Island blue, a butterfly last seen in 1979 near Victoria and a liverwort last seen in 1912 in Yoho National Park.

READ ALSO: Conservation projects in B.C. receive $9.2M in funds from Victoria-based foundation

Out of the nation-wide list, almost 40 per cent of the species are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct, including the Dawson caribou.

NCC biologist Dan Kraus hopes the list will spur additional research to identify and protect endemic species because there is “no plan B” for them.

The list continues to be a work in progress, with more than 160 additional species possibly listed as endemic and other new ones being identified all the time.

To see the report and associated maps, visit storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/23b1ba2f0e2e46ce9a8c27412f414fc1.

-With files from The Canadian Press

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Endangered SpeciesNature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Healing gathering set at B.C. Legislature for Indigenous woman fatally shot by police
Next story
North Saanich staff calls for traffic study near KELSET Elementary School

Just Posted

Several unique-to-Canada species found in B.C., on Vancouver Island

New study shows West Coast is a hot spot of endemic plants, animals, insects

Meet the 11-year-old poet who won $30,000 for housing

‘I’m proud to help build a home for a family,’ says Glenlyon Norfolk student

Greater Victoria School District seeks feedback on hybrid instruction for coming school year

An online forum allows people to submit thoughts and ideas

Healing gathering set at B.C. Legislature for Indigenous woman fatally shot by police

Event to take place on June 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Pandemic nearly grounds passenger count at Victoria International Airport

Passenger volume down 98 per cent at Victoria International Airport in April

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Driver gets $759 ticket for driving 60 km over speed limit without license

Central Saanich Police impounded the vehicle for 30 days

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

Most Read