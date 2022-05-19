Several vehicles burn in Victoria fire spurred by high winds

The Victoria Fire Department had a busy Wednesday with the wind storm fanning flames.

The department received more than 30 emergency calls, including vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, calls relating to the wind storm with power lines and trees down, a power pole on fire and a vehicle fire in the 600-block of Hillside Avenue in the Rock Bay neighbourhood that quickly spread.

After crews received the call for the vehicle fire, it quickly became evident it was much more than a simple fire, the department said in an Instagram post. The wind caused the fire to spread quickly and several vehicles were involved when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before the flames spread to nearby structures, including large commercial buildings and residential suites.

