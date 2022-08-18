Several Victoria roads will be closed for Saturday’s cycling event

Tour de Victoria brings series of road closures from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20

Victoria police will be shutting down several city roads on Saturday (Aug. 20) for the Tour de Victoria.

There will be a series of closures during the day-long cycling event, starting as early as 4 a.m.

Belleville Street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Government Street and Hotel Grand Pacific. From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bellville will be closed between Hotel Grand Pacific and Oswego Street. The same street will also be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Oswego and Pendray streets.

Menzies Street is closing from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Belleville and Quebec streets.

Dallas Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Crescent Road and Hotel Grand Pacific.

Government Street will be closed for 20-minute intervals from 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. between Superior and Humbolt streets.

Police officers will be working to help guide traffic and minimize disruptions throughout the day.

