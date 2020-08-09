Sewage installation to delay drivers along Sooke Road until early September

Construction starts Monday, August 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Starting Monday, August 10, drivers headed to and from Colwood along Sooke Road can expect traffic delays due to sewage installation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until early September. (City of Colwood)

Drivers heading in and out of Colwood along Sooke Road should expect a slower commute until early September due to sewer installation.

Starting Monday, August 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., underground sewer works will be installed along Sooke Road between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lynnlark Place.

Alternating lane closures will be in effect and traffic will be single-lane as needed. The work is expected to be complete by September 5.

